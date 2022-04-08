ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Texas Lutheran Swept by No. 7 Southwestern

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGUIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran men's tennis was swept by the No. 7 Southwestern Pirates in a Friday doubleheader - losing both matches 9-0 Friday...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Softball Remains Unbeaten in Big Ten Play

The Nebraska softball team (28-9) moved to 8-0 in Big Ten Conference play after its 5-4 victory over Michigan State. Olivia Ferrell led the Huskers on both sides of the ball, smashing a two-out two-run homer in the top of the fourth and earning the save in the circle. Billie...
LINCOLN, NE
The Uvalde Leader-News

Lobos, Wildcats set for rematch

The Uvalde Lobos will face the Carrizo Springs Lady Cats in District 30-4A softball Tuesday night at Carrizo Springs. Varsity action is set to begin at 7 p.m. Late last month, the Lobos lost a lopsided 12-2 decision to the Carrizo Springs girls in the district action in Uvalde. Carrizo...
UVALDE, TX

