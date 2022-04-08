ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Texas Lutheran Drops Doubleheader to No. 16 Southwestern

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGUIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran women's tennis dropped both of their matches 9-0 in a doubleheader against No. 16 Southwestern on Friday at TLU's...

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
Porter’s Playoff Run Ends in Regional Final

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Porter boys soccer team lost to Dripping Springs in the Region IV-5A final, 2-0. The Tigers were up 1-0 at the half. The Cowboys had several opportunities to score after the break. Shots by Andy Hinojosa and Alessandro Lara went just wide of Dripping Springs’ goal.
Belles receive Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship rings

SAN ANGELO, TX. — In between games one and two of Angelo State baseball’s series with West Texas A&M, the Belles soccer team received their tournament championship rings. The Belles, who entered the tournament as the six seed, ran the table, defeating Texas Woman’s, Texas A&M Commerce, and then Dallas Baptist. “This one was special […]
Sod Poodles Weekly: Amarillo loses opening weekend series, prepares for Tulsa road trip

The Amarillo Sod Poodles started off their 2022 season with a weekend of back-and-forth battles against the Midland RockHounds at Hodgetown Stadium. Following the three-game set, Amarillo owns a 1-2 overall record and is heading into a new series after a 4-2 week hosting the Tulsa Drillers — that included an 8-7 loss Sunday. The Soddies finished their 2021 season with an 8-4 record against the Drillers through two series.
Chihuahuas set for home opener on Tuesday vs. OKC Dodgers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Finally, it’s baseball time in El Paso. After opening the 2022 season on the road last week, the El Paso Chihuahuas will play their home opener on Tuesday night at Southwest University Park vs. the Oklahoma City Dodgers. It’s the first game of a six-game series between the Chihuahuas and […]
