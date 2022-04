The team at HackerNoon has done some of the ol’ pondering and acknowledged that your skills and ideas make the world go round. It’s true, indeed, that creative positive solutions and helpful concepts showcase the brighter side of human capabilities. It’s what – we as a species– can – likely – collectively unite over. In appreciation of the beautiful talents of our community, HackerNoon is expanding the number of writing contests we have open during the year. As luck would have it, we have 3 contests that have launched (1 upgraded) as of March 1, 2022.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 28 DAYS AGO