El Paso, TX

Clutch offense leads to NMMI's sweep of Tejanos on Day 1

nmmiathletics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStringing a couple of wins together is all it will take to get right back into the hunt for a top four spot in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference. The New Mexico Military Institute Bronco baseball team returned home for the first time in four weeks, and they did not...

nmmiathletics.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

'We're in a weird rut': Arizona loses grip on late lead, drops third straight game

It took nearly the first two months of the season, but the Arizona Wildcats baseball team has hit its first true rough patch. Arizona (22-9, 9-5 Pac-12) committed three errors and gave away a 5-2 lead to Washington State on Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field, dropping a season-high third consecutive game. The 6-5 defeat also meant the Wildcats will not be able to win the weekend series against the last-place Cougars.
TUCSON, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Cougar notes: WNCC softball team picks up two wins Sunday

NORTH PLATTE – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team had a sold day at the diamonds, picking up two wins over North Platte Community College Sunday afternoon in North Platte. The first game saw the Cougars get a solid pitching performance from Lexi Butterfield as the sophomore struck...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
The Uvalde Leader-News

Lobos, Wildcats set for rematch

The Uvalde Lobos will face the Carrizo Springs Lady Cats in District 30-4A softball Tuesday night at Carrizo Springs. Varsity action is set to begin at 7 p.m. Late last month, the Lobos lost a lopsided 12-2 decision to the Carrizo Springs girls in the district action in Uvalde. Carrizo...
UVALDE, TX
The Daily Times

Prep softball, tennis action highlight busy weekend

FARMINGTON — The high school softball and tennis seasons took center stage this weekend across the region, with big performances in district action with the postseason right around the corner. The Farmington High School softball team extended their win streak to four straight, all within District 2-5A, after a...
FARMINGTON, NM

