An exhibition inspired by paintings that were vandalised while on display has opened at the National Gallery.The new work by the gallery’s 2021 artist in residence Ali Cherri is called: If you prick us, do we not bleed?The exhibition looks at how histories of trauma can be explored through a response to museum and gallery collections.During research into the gallery’s archive, Cherri, 46, uncovered accounts of five National Gallery paintings that were vandalised while on display.Cherri said: “It is an honour to have been invited as the artist in residence at the National Gallery.“The past year has been unprecedented for...

VISUAL ART ・ 27 DAYS AGO