UFC

UFC 273 'Embedded,' No. 5: Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns get chippy in hotel hallway

By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
The UFC returns to Florida on Saturday for its fourth pay-per-view of the year with UFC 273, which means the “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 273 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

UFC 273 features a title-fight doubleheader. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) is set to put his featherweight title on the line against Chan Sung Jung (17-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC). The co-main event will see bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) meet interim champion Petr Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) in a unification bout rematch.

Additionally, former title challenger Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) meets undefeated rising star Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) in a potential title eliminator in the welterweight division.

The fifth episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns face off early. Mackenzie Dern and champ Alexander Volkanovski stay sharp in their training rooms. Fans brave the rain to see the press conference, where Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan get heated.

Check out the previous episodes of UFC 273 “Embedded” below:

BBC

UFC: Jorge Masvidal charged with felony battery of Colby Covington

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has been charged with felony battery by police in the United States after an alleged altercation with rival Colby Covington outside a restaurant. The incident is alleged to have taken place in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday night. The police report said Masvidal, 37, "punched him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Compete In Dark Match After SmackDown

The post-SmackDown dark main event saw Ronda Rousey defeat Charlotte Flair via count-out. Below is a detailed report of the match from Wrestling Inc reader ThaKingOfKings. After the bell rings, Charlotte ducks under the middle rope and starts to pander to the crowd. They finally lock up, but the ref...
WWE
MMA Fighting

Mackenzie Dern wants to be first fighter to finish Tecia Torres at UFC 273: ‘That would be a big statement’

Mackenzie Dern wants to be make history at UFC 273. This Saturday, Dern will take on Tecia Torres in a featured strawweight fight on the main card of UFC 273. It’s a pivotal fight for Dern who is coming off a loss to Marina Rodriguez last October, and needs a win if she wants to stay in the title conversation. But Dern isn’t just looking for a win this weekend. The No. 5-ranked strawweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings wants to make a statement on Saturday by becoming the first person to finish Torres.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
