OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A big change is coming to Osceola County’s public forum. Osceola County Commissioners (3-1) voted Monday afternoon to have a third meeting a month for general public comment alone. Osceola County commissioner Peggy Choudhry was not present to vote, and Commissioner Cheryl Grieb was the only one against the resolution. She said she supported bringing back general public comment, but in a different manner.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO