ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE: Ceelo Green Gets Candid About His Career On Upcoming Episode Of Uncensored On TV One

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnwYM_0f48WPU900

Ceelo Green will be on this Sunday’s episode of TV One’s Uncensored getting candid about his career. He discussed his journey from Goodie Mob, to Gnarls Barkley, and his solo career as CeeLo Green. He hopes that fans learn more about him as an artist and his journey. Coming up, the artist plans to come to new heights in his career with music cataloging, marketing, and management.

Hear a bit of CeeLo’s career and get insight into his Uncensored episode.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ceelo Green
Person
Rickey Smiley
Complex

Waka Flocka Hits Back at People Commenting on Tammy Rivera Split: ‘Y’all So Big on Cheating Instead of Growth’

Waka Flocka Flame is responding to the “miserable” people making accusations over his separation from wife Tammy Rivera. “Y’all so big on cheating instead of growth, these comments from some are miserable please find God and forgiveness,” he wrote in response to a comment on a Hollywood Unlocked post that read, “He wouldn’t stop cheating.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncensored
Bay News 9

Lizzo teases new album, new show at SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the largest venues at SXSW wasn’t big enough to accommodate everyone who wanted to see three-time Grammy-award-winning superstar Lizzo. The line outside the Convention Center’s Ballroom D stretched down a long hallway, out the door, down one set of steps and up another, and still there were fans who couldn’t get in to see the 33-year-old singer’s keynote talk Sunday.
MUSIC
Vibe

Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, And Musiq Soulchild To Headline Radiant Waves Festival

Click here to read the full article. There’s a new music festival crashing onto shore next January, honoring the legacy of R&B across its spectrum. Announced on Tuesday (March 29), Sixthman—“the global leader in immersive destination festivals”—introduces Radiant Waves, in partnership with Rolling Out. The music festival takes place at sea from Jan. 16–20, 2023 aboard the luxury Norwegian Pearl as it travels from Miami to The Bahamas.More from VIBE.comCoco Jones Returns To Music With "Caliber" As Remixes Conquer R&B This New Music FridayBuddy Mirrors His Life And Times With 'Superghetto' AlbumThe Power Of Brotherhood: Inside New Edition's 'The Culture Tour' Charlie...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Erykah Badu Responds To Backlash Over Her Smokin Grooves Set

Click here to read the full article. Smokin Grooves took over Downtown Los Angeles this past Saturday (March 19). Fans jammed in awe of featured headliners like Nas, The Roots, Miguel, Jhené Aiko, India. Arie, Musiq Soulchild, Angie Stone, and more. However, the headlining set from Erykah Badu resulted in a slew of controversy. The Baduizm singer reportedly took the stage last, and performed for only about 30 minutes. Attendees claim she stated, “I ain’t gon’ waste y’all time,” before walking off the stage. One witness took to Twitter to reveal the festival promoters cut Badu’s sound because it was past curfew,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Waka Flocka Talks Split From Wife Tammy Rivera On Tricky Podcast

Last week, Tammy Rivera, singer, reality star and wife of popular Hip-Hop star Waka Flocka, confirmed that the two were separated. Wednesday (Mar 30), Waka Flocka opened up about the separation from his estranged wife after eight years of marriage during his guest appearance on the “It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper” podcast. Stream the full episode below.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

14 TV Shows To Get Excited About This Spring

From ‘Atlanta’ to ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ Viewers Have A Lot To Look Forward To In The Coming Months. Last week we pushed our clock forward to observe daylight-saving time, which is a sign of the arrival of spring, as well as a new cycle of TV programming featuring people of color.
TV SERIES
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy