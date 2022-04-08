ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Week in Review: Drought Conditions Back to 2015 Levels & Cotton Acreage and Prices Up

Cover picture for the articleDWR personnel have indicated that current snow levels and water conditions are similar to those seen during the height of the last drought. Cotton acreage is...

KELOLAND TV

Drought conditions continue to impact area producers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Drought conditions across much of the state have yet to improve. Central South Dakota farmers and ranchers Lyle Perman and Charles Todd, say conditions on their operations remain extremely dry. 2021 was a dry one for many producers across the region. A lack of rain...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn Belt reports worsening drought conditions as planting season approaches

This week, states gearing up for planting in the Corn Belt saw no change or a worsening in conditions. Despite forecasted rain across the Midwest, much of which did not occur, states have been falling short on rainfall. Without that much-needed precipitation, soil moisture will be below levels needed for an ideal planting season.
NEBRASKA STATE
UPI News

Drought conditions expected to worsen this spring, NOAA says

March 18 (UPI) -- Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures this spring are expected to worsen widespread drought across much of the U.S. West, national forecasters have predicted in a spring outlook report. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center said 60% of the contiguous United States is under...
WASHINGTON, DC
#Drought#Water Supplies#Dwr#Agnet Media#The U S Senate
Reuters

China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA says food inflation rate to soar, highest since 2008

Prices for common elements of the U.S. diet, from poultry and dairy to fruits and vegetables, are rising at double or triple their usual rate, said the government in forecasting the highest annual food inflation rate in 14 years. The Agriculture Department said food prices would rise an average of 5% this year, an abrupt two-point increase from its forecast a month ago.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Rice Shortages Look Likely — Should the U.S. Be Concerned?

In regards to a rice shortage, the question isn’t if, but when. Food shortages have steadily risen over the past few months, some of which can be attributed to the Russian-Ukraine war. Consumers have struggled to get their hands on things like poultry, baby formula, and even avocados. Now, researchers are concerned that a rice shortage could ensue in the future.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE
Jake Wells

Bread prices soaring in the United States and beyond

Empty Bread ShelfPhoto by Paulo O (Creative Commons) Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now truly impacted store shelves all over the world. Global crop markets are feeling the impact as worries about surging sunflower oil prices triggered heavy buying in Turkey, as footage of citizens trying to grab tins of cheaper oil at one store went viral.
Ashe County's Newspaper

Farmers hit hard by price increases as food price spike looms

(The Center Square) – Goods and services around the country are becoming increasingly more expensive, but farmers may be among the hardest hit as inflation, supply chain issues, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine are expected to send food prices soaring even higher. That impact is being felt by farmers...
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Fertilizer prices soar, posing risk of further food price increases

Fertilizer prices have soared in recent weeks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further exacerbated global supply chain disruptions. Why it matters: Fertilizer is a key component in food production, meaning farmers are poised to face higher costs likely leading to further increases in food prices. Fertilizer is about three...
AGRICULTURE
94.1 KRNA

Supreme Court Hearing Could Be Good News For Iowa Farmers

This week the highest court in the United States announced they will be hearing a case set forward by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau—California’s Prop 12. Back in 2018, California’s Proposition 12 was passed that changed the state's regulations for selling pork, eggs,...
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

China to buy more pork for reserves as prices slump

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Friday it will buy another 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves in its fourth round of stockpiling this year to support prices. Pork prices in the world’s top producer and consumer have hovered at low levels in...
AGRICULTURE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado snowpack strong, but not yet enough to recover from drought conditions

As wintry weather moves in Monday, forecasters are rooting for many more wet and snowy spring days to help the state recover from drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows, as of Thursday, much of the state is in moderate or severe drought, despite strong snowpack across Colorado. The snowpack is tracking close to average in critical basins that supply Colorado Springs, such as the Colorado River and Arkansas River basins. But it hasn't been enough to make up for the compounding poor conditions that the state saw prior, said Greg Heavener, National Weather Service meteorologist.
COLORADO STATE
Agriculture Online

Soybean market may have removed too much war premium; demand strong

The soybean market closed sharply lower on Tuesday but up 21¢ from the lows of the day. The early selling drove the market down to its lowest level since February 28. A collapse in energy markets, a sharp drop in most agricultural markets, and a jump in the stock market seem to have traders convinced that a cease-fire is close at hand, and the war premium is coming out of the market very quickly. The market is now trying to price in a back-to-normal scenario. News that China plans to release 500,000 tonnes of soybeans from state reserves this week was seen as a bearish factor for meal.
AGRICULTURE
Western Iowa Today

Drought Conditions Improve in Iowa, Worsen Across Midwest

(Ames, IA) — The new map from the US Drought Monitor shows soil conditions in Iowa are improving, slightly, thanks to rain and snow in the past week. The broader picture for the Midwest is worsening, however, with drought conditions expanding over much of the Northern Plains. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says some crops in the region are already stressed, winter wheat in particular. He also says the worst of the drought is isolated in far west-central Iowa. The drought monitor map shows roughly 41 Iowa counties are in the category of “abnormally dry,” improving from 45 counties last week.
AMES, IA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SLO County slips back into ‘severe’ drought conditions as rain taunts forecast again

San Luis Obispo County has slipped back into worsening drought conditions as little rain has fallen in the region this year. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest map categorizes most of San Luis Obispo County as experiencing “severe” drought conditions. The eastern-most edge along Kern County is experiencing “extreme” drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

