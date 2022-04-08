Parade of Hearts Mobile App Business Opportunity

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, Kansas
 4 days ago
Have you seen a heart pop-up near your business recently? The Parade of Hearts Mobile App is ready to help drive revenue to businesses in neighborhoods where hearts are located, including the 12 hearts across Wyandotte County.

If you would like your business to be a part of the app, consider offering a discount or something similar (see examples below) for the public in early April through June 1st. This is an opt-in program for any area businesses around the heart. Visitors would show the offering through the App at your place of business to receive the offer.

For example:

  • BOGO offers
  • % off of a product/items

It is totally up to you!

Thank you for supporting Parade of Hearts!

