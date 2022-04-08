ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Merrimack's Seyfert Comes Back From Two Season-Ending Injuries To Win Hines Award

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — In November of 2020, Merrimack was getting ready to start the season. Warriors' forward Jordan Seyfert wasn't on the ice. Seyfert, who battled back from two season-ending injuries in consecutive years to return this season, was named the 2022 Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award recipient at the Frozen Four...

WGME

Sophomore shortstop leads red-hot USM softball

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The red-hot USM softball team will host UMass-Boston Tuesday afternoon in a doubleheader in Gorham. Since returning from Florida, the Huskies have won three straight and five of their last six. Leading the way has been sophomore shortstop Madison Day, who Monday was named the Little East Conference Player of the Week. The former Oxford Hills standout is currently hitting well over .300 after going 7/7 in two games against Rhode Island College.
GORHAM, ME
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Flyers Win First Match of the Season

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls tennis team won its first match of the season against the Timberwolves of Walpole High on Monday, April 11. Two of the games went three sets. Flyers won 3-2. Framingham is now 1-1. “The girls are showing true grit and mental toughness early...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Standard-Times

2021-22 Standard-Times Girls Hockey Player of the Year: Bishop Stang's Mikayla Brightman

Mikayla Brightman doesn't have the time to think about how busy she is. School and sports take up just about all of her time and she wouldn't have it any other way. "I live, love, and breathe sports," said Brightman, a junior who plays ice hockey and softball at Bishop Stang High School in Dartmouth. "I grew up in a very busy house filled with athletes. Somebody was always going to a practice or a game."
DARTMOUTH, MA
