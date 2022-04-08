An out of this world movie-going experience

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta Free Press

The future is here: Dystopian movies fit for a dystopian world

“The Internet is watching us now. If they want to. They can see what sites you visit. In the future, television will be watching us, and customizing itself to what it knows about us. The thrilling thing is, that will make us feel we’re part of the medium. The scary thing is, we’ll lose our right to privacy. An ad will appear in the air around us, talking directly to us.”—Director Steven Spielberg, Minority Report.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Nimona’ Movie Lives: First Look And Cast Announced for Netflix Adaptation

Click here to read the full article. After Disney shut down Blue Sky Studios in 2021, it seemed all hope was lost for the highly anticipated animated feature “Nimona,” based on indie darling comic series from creator ND Stevenson’s comics of the same name. But fear not, as Netflix announced that it will release the previously scrapped film in 2023, with Chloë Grace Moretz (“Kick-Ass”), Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) and Eugene Lee Yang (“Spring Bloom”) in the leading roles. “Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop,” Stevenson wrote in a tweet Monday. “She’s a fighter …...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Says He Doesn’t ‘Understand the Conflict’ Over ‘Masterful’ Marvel Movies vs. Art Films

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage doesn’t see eye to eye with his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola. After Coppola again slammed comic book films as “one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different,” Cage revealed in a March GQ interview that he doesn’t “understand the conflict” between Marvel and independent cinema. “Yeah, why do they do that?” Cage posited to GQ regarding directors like Coppola and Scorsese bashing comic book films. “I don’t understand the conflict. I don’t agree with them on that perception or opinion.” A longtime comic book...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Samuel L. Jackson Movie is Turning Into Netflix Hit

There is no realm Samuel L. Jackson can't conquer. The actor has proven himself at the box office and with critics, and he's spend the last 14 years serving as the backbone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the most popular franchise in all of entertainment. He may not have his name and face on most of the posters, but he's the glue that held the films together for quite a while, and he's still actively turning in work as Nick Fury. Jackson is one of our most well-known and beloved actors, a fact that's reflected by the attention he's getting on Netflix.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
People

Michelle Yeoh's New Role Was Originally Written for Jackie Chan, Reveal Movie's Directors

Michelle Yeoh wasn't originally slated for the leading role in her latest film. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, director duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, collectively known as Daniels, revealed that Jackie Chan was the person envisioned for the lead role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last Friday in Austin, Texas.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion's DeWanda Wise Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look At "Incredible Craftsmanship"

Jurassic World: Dominion is hitting theaters this summer and it will see the return of Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) as well as original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). There will also be some franchise newcomers featured in the film, including DeWanda Wise, who was recently seen in Netflix's The Harder They Fall. This week, Wise took to Instagram to share some neat behind-the-scenes images from the Dominion set.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Experiences Tornado Watch, Height Requirement for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Revealed, Fire Breaks Out Following ‘Disney Enchantment’, and More: Daily Recap (3/12/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, March 12, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
CinemaBlend

Walt Disney World TikTok Proposal Did Not Go As Planned As Dude Gets Escorted Out Of Parks Instead

Marriage proposals in public places are far from a novel idea. But getting down on one knee in a crowded place doesn’t come without its risks. There’s the public humiliation factor that comes if your spouse-to-be says no. Now thanks to TikTok, we know that if you try to propose marriage at Walt Disney World, there is a possibility you may end up getting escorted out of the park.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

The Batman Continues Box Office Domination, Just Passed A Shang-Chi Milestone

The theatrical box office is still a very strange place. After more than a year of it essentially not existing, the numbers are being tracked once again, but they still look very different than they once did. With the exception of outlier Spider-Man: No Way Home, all box office numbers are being looked at through a pandemic lens, comparing current releases only to each other and not to films that came out earlier, but from that perspective The Batman is seeing solid returns, as it’s already surpassed the total box office take of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, making it the second highest grossing movie since the pandemic began.
MOVIES
CNET

Flash Star Ezra Miller and That Hawaii Incident: What It Means for the Movies

Actor Ezra Miller, who portrays Barry Allen/The Flash in movies, has been making headlines lately. Here's what we know. Miller, 29, played DC Comics superhero The Flash in Justice League; Suicide Squad; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice; and on related TV shows. Miller also plays the superhero in the character's standalone film, The Flash, coming out in 2023.
HAWAII STATE
Click2Houston.com

Check out this ultimate experience for fans of ‘The Office’

CHICAGO – Follow “Something Good” on Facebook and YouTube!. Dunder Mifflin has become one of the most well-loved workplaces in television history. If you are not aware of the place I am talking about, I recommend you watch the last nine seasons of “The Office” on Peacock.
CHICAGO, IL
AM 1390 KRFO

Robert Downey Is Making ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Shows For HBO Max

The Sherlock Holmes franchise, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic private detective and Jude Law as his sidekick Dr. Watson, has been stalled out for several years. The series produced two financially successful movies about a decade ago; the first in 2009 and the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, in 2011. A third film was supposedly in development, and in fact at one point it even had a scheduled release in December 2020, Obviously, that never happened and to date, the film has never gone into production.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Releases New Spot for Movie Theaters

The calendar has read April for nearly two weeks as it inches towards May and, in turn, the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The first film release of the year for Marvel Studios also happens to be one of the studio's most anticipated projects in recent memory, a fact Disney is taking full advantage of.
MOVIES
E! News

Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney Is Joining Dakota Johnson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Watch: Is Sydney Sweeney ENGAGED to Jonathan Davino?. Sydney Sweeney has us caught in her web. The Euphoria star will be joining Dakota Johnson in Marvel's upcoming film Madame Web, according to Deadline. The new Sony Pictures superhero installment will center on the comic book character Madame Web, an elderly woman with psychic sensory abilities who thrives off a spiderweb that operates as her life support. Dakota will play the titular hero, but it is still unknown what role Sydney will take on.
