An out of this world movie-going experience

The theatrical box office is still a very strange place. After more than a year of it essentially not existing, the numbers are being tracked once again, but they still look very different than they once did. With the exception of outlier Spider-Man: No Way Home, all box office numbers are being looked at through a pandemic lens, comparing current releases only to each other and not to films that came out earlier, but from that perspective The Batman is seeing solid returns, as it’s already surpassed the total box office take of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, making it the second highest grossing movie since the pandemic began.

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO