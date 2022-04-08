An out of this world movie-going experience

The Sherlock Holmes franchise, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic private detective and Jude Law as his sidekick Dr. Watson, has been stalled out for several years. The series produced two financially successful movies about a decade ago; the first in 2009 and the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, in 2011. A third film was supposedly in development, and in fact at one point it even had a scheduled release in December 2020, Obviously, that never happened and to date, the film has never gone into production.
Comments / 0