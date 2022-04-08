ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Spring home improvement with NFM

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're looking for style, durability, or both, NFM...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Lowe’s Has a New Home Decor Brand That You’d Never Expect from a Home Improvement Store

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the biggest home improvement retailers in the U.S. has officially stepped up its game. While hardware and paint supplies may come to mind when you plan a trip to Lowe’s, the retail giant wants consumers to rethink how they view the brand. This year, Lowe’s introduced a new, modern home collection called Origin21, which offers furniture, stylish decor pieces, trendy light fixtures, and more.
RETAIL
WRAL News

New Target Spring Home sale plus curtains up to 30% off today, March 27

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has a new Spring Home Sale including deals on kitchen, bed, bath, home decor, floor care, indoor and outdoor furniture and more! Plus, today, March 27, window treatments are on sale for up to 30% off online!The 21 Days of Beauty promotion is also taking place!
SHOPPING
Bella White

Spring Home Decor Ideas: How to Add a Touch of Spring to Your Home?

When springtime rolls around, everyone is ready to start enjoying the outdoors and celebrate the warmer weather. But what about your home? What better way to celebrate the season than by giving your home a fresh new look? It's easy to add a touch of spring to your décor and make your House feel like a refreshing oasis. With just a few simple spring home decor ideas, you can add a touch of spring to your décor and make your home feel brighter and more cheerful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Spring, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: HGTV’s “Rock the Block” Maximizes Individual Curb Appeal on Identical Houses

Interior design and renovation is the key to any successful home makeover, but it only matters if the exterior of a property is also up to par. In the latest episode of “Rock the Block,” four HGTV all-star teams finally turned to the outside of their identical houses after several weeks of indoor work. While they had flexibility on personal taste and design in prior weeks, part of the focus of the exterior was creating a home and yard space that fit into the local atmosphere of Charleston, South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

6 Drop Ceiling Makeover Ideas

If you’ve moved into a space with drop ceilings that haven’t been upgraded, there’s a good chance you aren’t very happy with what you’re seeing. Truth be told, those flimsy movable tiles aren’t exactly inspirational. “Dropped ceilings are most frequently used to hide electrical wiring, ducts, piping, and other unsightly construction items. In condos, apartments, and residential spaces, dropped ceilings offer the benefit of soundproofing or insulation or offer a space for recessed lighting if incompatible with the existing ceilings,” says Sarah Barnard, owner and president of Sarah Barnard Design LLC.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Home & Garden Show: Home improvement tips and trends

The nation’s longest-running home and garden show is back and ready to inspire guests to refresh their home and outdoor living areas. Brian is at State Fair Park Expo Center highlighting the latest tips and trends in home improvements, landscaping and gardening. About Home & Garden Show (website) Sweep...
HOME & GARDEN
Beaumont Enterprise

How home improvement funds upgrade your new house to a home

If you’re preparing to buy a home, you’ve probably been saving up for the down payment and other closing costs. But if that nest egg can only get you through the front door, it may not be enough. Once you own the home, you also own its peeling...
HOME & GARDEN
goodmorningamerica.com

12 Easter looks from Old Navy that will have your kids photo ready

Easter Sunday traditionally marks the first opportunity to sport new springtime fashion. It also makes for the perfect family photo op with a mix of gingham tops, floral dresses and jean jackets. If you don't already have your kids' looks planned, Old Navy's Easter shop has tons of budget-friendly and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
LivingCheap

Upcycled home decor: How to decorate with things you already have

If you’re trying to redecorate your bedroom, study or other living space, don’t buy anything new until you’ve assessed what you already own. With a little bit of imagination and some effort, you can repurpose things you already have to create new upcycled home décor for a fraction of the price. Check out some of these creative and clever upcycling ideas for easy home decorating using items in your house (or that you can get cheaply).
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before & After: A Hodgepodge Kitchen Becomes a Bright, Airy Minimalist Cook Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The 1980s were a pretty polarizing decade when it comes to home renovations — think glass block partitions, dated tiles, and drop ceilings that make spaces seem smaller and cramped. That’s exactly what Dan and Sarah Mirth, the husband-and-wife team behind Artifox, a design studio in St. Louis, Missouri, were dealing with when they bought their Victorian-era home. Their brick, former two-family house had been turned into a single residence with all the trappings of infamous ‘80s architecture listed above — not to mention a hodgepodge of other fixes and building choices made over a century. The roughest spot of all? Probably the kitchen, which didn’t jibe with their vision for an airy, clean and simple, all-white cook space that would be super-functional, too.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

9 Deck Plans for Extending Your Outdoor Living Space

Adding a deck to your home is perhaps the best way to maximize your outdoor space for entertaining, relaxing, playing, or just soaking up the sun. Whether you’re looking to construct your own deck or plan to hire a professional, finding wooden deck design plans that match your vision for the space is essential. These deck plans and design ideas can help provide the inspiration you need to get your outdoor project started. Before beginning construction, remember to keep deck safety best practices in mind. These can include making sure the work is approved or permitted as required and creating a sturdy foundation for the deck.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WFAA

Everything you need for your Spring celebrations

Spring means a calendar full of vacations, celebrations, and gathering with family and friends. Kroger has a variety of food, décor, floral, and more. For more information and to find a Kroger near you, visit kroger.com.
SPRING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy