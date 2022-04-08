Police Pursuit

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANAHEIM, CALIF (April 8, 2022) – A male suspect, possibly related to an attempted kidnapping on March 31, 2022 in Anaheim, led officers on a high speed pursuit.

At approximately 1430 hours, officers saw a male driving a pick-up truck in the area of Lambert Road and Sunflower Street in the City of Brea. That vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in the attempted kidnapping. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect led officers on a high speed pursuit. The pursuit lasted almost an hour and travelled along the 57 Freeway and Interstate 5 Freeway. The California Highway Patrol assisted pursuing officers by deploying spike strips. After a few attempts, the spike strips were successful and ended the pursuit on Interstate 5 near the La Paz Road off-ramp. The suspect was quickly taken into custody by officers and investigators.

The suspect was identified as 31 year old, Andrew Pio, who is a resident of unincorporated Anaheim. He complained of pain, as a result of being taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time, Investigators are still working to determine if Mr. Pio was involved in the attempted kidnapping.

