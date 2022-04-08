ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, ND

Hillsboro City Commission News & Notes from February 4th Meeting

By Mark Askelson
rjbroadcasting.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillsboro, ND – The Hillsboro City Commission met in regular session on Monday night at the Main Street Community Center. The City...

www.rjbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

City council and county commission to meet Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council and Reno County commissioners will hold a joint special meeting Tuesday to discuss a major funding request from Rural Fire District 2 and the Hutchinson Fire Department. HFD Chief Steve Beer was before the council on March 15 asking for more than...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WBKO

BG City Commission meet to discuss downtown entertainment district

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green City Commission held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the downtown entertainment district. The commissioners agreed to move forward with drafting an ordinance for the entertainment district, which would allow them to apply to the state for an entertainment destination center license.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (3/23)

Action from the Wednesday, March 23, 2022, by the Barton County Commission meeting:. PROCLAMATION 2022-03: Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball, Outstanding 2021 - 2022 Season: -The Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball team had another outstanding season. The Lady Oilers finished the season with a 24 – 1 record, taking their 8th consecutive state championship, winning a Kansas-record 25 consecutive state playoff games and holding a 227-5 record (since 2014). The adopted Proclamation acknowledges their efforts and recognizes the student athletes, coaching staff and school administration for their commitment to excellence as the Lady Oilers continue to make history. It also declares March 23, 2022, as Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball Day. The team includes Kylie Kempke, Grace Lamatsch, Ryann Metro, Karma Sieliet, Marilyn Soeken and Libby Warta, Freshmen; Kashlin Beck, Melissa Donecker, Addy Ogle, Taylor Sheehy and Mollie Steiner, Sophomores; Brynna Hammeke, Reese McGuire and Kyla Metro, Juniors; and Kailynn Depperschmidt, Madie McGuire, and Kassidy Nixon, Seniors and Coach Pat Stiles, Coach Jim Ryan, Managers: Ashlyn Armstrong, Emma Hickel, Valentina Cellesi, Video: Riley Thompson Principal Toby Holmes and Superintendent Greg Clark. Coach Stiles was then given a plaque for the Barton County Commissioners Hall of Fame. It was noted that the Coach has a perfect 25-0 record and, along with the team, holds over 18 different state records.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
The Daily Telegram

Adrian City Commission could act on trash service bids, non-union employee pay at meeting

ADRIAN — According to its agenda for today’s meeting, the Adrian City Commission is expected to take action on an item that will provide pay raises for certain city employees and will address wages for all non-represented employees. The commission’s agenda also shows the governing body will continue to discuss a proposed trash-collection contract. Action may or may not come out of that discussion.
ADRIAN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy