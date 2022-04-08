Hillsboro City Commission News & Notes from February 4th Meeting

Action from the Wednesday, March 23, 2022, by the Barton County Commission meeting:. PROCLAMATION 2022-03: Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball, Outstanding 2021 - 2022 Season: -The Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball team had another outstanding season. The Lady Oilers finished the season with a 24 – 1 record, taking their 8th consecutive state championship, winning a Kansas-record 25 consecutive state playoff games and holding a 227-5 record (since 2014). The adopted Proclamation acknowledges their efforts and recognizes the student athletes, coaching staff and school administration for their commitment to excellence as the Lady Oilers continue to make history. It also declares March 23, 2022, as Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball Day. The team includes Kylie Kempke, Grace Lamatsch, Ryann Metro, Karma Sieliet, Marilyn Soeken and Libby Warta, Freshmen; Kashlin Beck, Melissa Donecker, Addy Ogle, Taylor Sheehy and Mollie Steiner, Sophomores; Brynna Hammeke, Reese McGuire and Kyla Metro, Juniors; and Kailynn Depperschmidt, Madie McGuire, and Kassidy Nixon, Seniors and Coach Pat Stiles, Coach Jim Ryan, Managers: Ashlyn Armstrong, Emma Hickel, Valentina Cellesi, Video: Riley Thompson Principal Toby Holmes and Superintendent Greg Clark. Coach Stiles was then given a plaque for the Barton County Commissioners Hall of Fame. It was noted that the Coach has a perfect 25-0 record and, along with the team, holds over 18 different state records.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 19 DAYS AGO