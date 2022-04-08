ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raton, NM

Raton Splits District Doubleheader With West

krtnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaton Tiger baseball hosted West Vegas on Friday in a District 2AAA doubleheader with Raton taking the first 13-0 and dropping the nightcap 10-8. Senior Chance Middlebrook started and finished the 5 inning, 10 run shortened first game and scattered five hits and struck out four to earn the...

krtnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

Watch: Angel Hernandez screws Braves over by doing Angel Hernandez things

Atlanta Braves fans were not pleased with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. One way to know how baseball season has finally arrived is when fans unite to talk about the questionable calls made by umpire Angel Hernandez. Atlanta Braves fans got a taste of it during their fifth game of the season at Truist Park against the rival Washington Nationals.
ATLANTA, GA
The Daily Times

Prep softball, tennis action highlight busy weekend

FARMINGTON — The high school softball and tennis seasons took center stage this weekend across the region, with big performances in district action with the postseason right around the corner. The Farmington High School softball team extended their win streak to four straight, all within District 2-5A, after a...
FARMINGTON, NM
Deming Headlight

Deming High Wildcat golfers shoot record low at Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. – Wildcat golfers posted a season-best team low during the two-day Leroy Gooch Invitational Golf Tournament in Ruidoso and captured the boys’ championship. Deming shot a 600 total for the 36 holes played to claim the team title. They finished with a 309 at Alto Lakes and closed with their record-setting 291 at The Links.
DEMING, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy