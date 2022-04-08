ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Top Warner Music Executives Offer Insight, Advice to Oxy Students

oxy.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree top executives from Warner Music Group (WMG)—two Oxy alumni and a parent of a current student—provided insight into the rapidly evolving music and entertainment industry and offered some practical advice on how to break into the business in a March 28 panel presentation at Occidental. More...

www.oxy.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Stamford Advocate

Veteran Exec Patrick Moxey Unveils New Label Group With Warner Music

Veteran dance music executive Patrick Moxey has announced details of his new label group and has signed a new, worldwide deal for two key record labels with Warner Recorded Music. The agreement, which encompasses the legendary Payday Records and the newly created Helix Records, will see Warner Recorded Music handling...
ENTERTAINMENT
Creative Bloq

Vertex Week: how to create NFT art with Chris Petrocchi

Chris Petrocchi has been working as a concept artist for the last 10 years, and is currently freelancing in the game and illustration industry. With a wealth of experience as an art director, 2D animator and storyboard artist, his heavyweight list of clients include Warner Bros, EA Redwood Shores and Colossal Pictures.
VISUAL ART
The Oregonian

Candid resume critique offers keen insights

Dear Sam: Those of us who have been unemployed for some time do not have money for next month’s rent, let alone money for a resume. Has America lost its core values to help its own, especially for those unemployed for a year or more? I have attached my resume for an honest look and a little help. – Stevie.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Occidental, CA
Centre Daily

Penn State alumni create company that’s building buzz in barbershop culture

This article was provided by HappyValley Industry, an Affinity Connection-run website that highlights local tech companies. Read more and sign up for the newsletter at happyvalleyindustry.com. When he was growing up, Tyler Tracy’s mom always cut his hair. But when he was 17, he stepped into a barbershop for the...
PENN, PA
New Jersey Stage

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company presents "The Bridge" Virtual Dance Institute April 11,13

(NEW YORK, NY) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute’s aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces. Interested dancers can join the class by registering here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Silicon Valley's latest "unicorn" is a Bored Ape

As a technology, non-fungible tokens are barely 10 years old. Yet venture capital firms are pouring money into NFT startups, turning startups into billion-dollar companies — known in Silicon Valley as "unicorns" — virtually overnight in an investment frenzy that recalls the 1990s dot-com boom. Yuga Labs, the...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashly Burch
Person
John Branca
New Haven Register

Diljit Dosanjh, Indian Actor and Singer, Signs With Warner Music

Popular Indian actor and singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh has signed a deal with Warner Music to amplify his global music career. Coming up are singles with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz, who revealed a partnership with Warner Music last year. More from Variety. As an actor, Dosanjh’s...
MUSIC
Fast Company

Why your brand should think less about designing a logo, and more about designing a sound

The media landscape is evolving. That Jetsons future we were promised? It’s finally taking shape, sans maybe the flying cars. But even they’re in development. Digital billboards and moving online interfaces are becoming ubiquitous, as are a myriad of voice technology applications. Animated album covers on streaming platforms are replacing traditional, static covers, while motion logo mnemonics are making 2D identity expressions seem archaic by comparison.
GERMANY
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with Cala CEO Andrew Wyatt

Click here to read the full article. In this Q&A, Andrew Wyatt shares why supply chains require redundancy and how Cala is enabling mobile collaboration for product creation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal10 Ways Supply Chain Analytics Contribute to a More Sustainable WorldSCAD Students Can Now Minor in Sneaker DesignUp Close: In Conversation with Berkshire Grey's Kishore BoyalakuntlaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music Group#Oxy#Production Music#Wmg#Atlantic Records
Inc.com

To Build a Successful Company, People Have to Be a Priority

Becoming an entrepreneur is easier and more advantageous than at any other time in human history. That's because we are living in the Digital Age, or what the World Economic Forum defines as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I like to call it the Age of the Entrepreneur. New opportunities are...
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

How Do I Launch a Successful PR Campaign For Crypto or In General?

Launching a successful crypto public relations campaign can be a real game-changer for any business -- new or established in the sphere. For big, small, medium, or growing businesses, PR and marketing will bring you closer to some of the big names within the industry. Being creative, newsworthy, and hot are just some of the keys to success in public relations messaging. Any PR campaign can make or break a company’s image, so first impressions matter and leaving a long-lasting one is incredibly important.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

A Short History of Graphic Design Jobs

The graphic arts have evolved over the centuries from a means of communicating to a few to communicating at the speed of light over the internet. Graphic design software has evolved as well into a more user-friendly interface, making graphic design more accessible to computer users with limited computer skills. With all of this user-friendliness, some people wonder if graphic design jobs will become obsolete.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WWD

PacSun Is Back to $900M in Sales, Focused on Partnerships and a Digital-first Strategy

Click here to read the full article. PacSun is meeting young shoppers where they are today — and that’s online. The California-based brand, selling teenage and young adult apparel and accessories, has been leaning on a digital-first strategy, from livestream shopping to gaming, while partnering with various creatives on a series of collection drops, tapping rapper A$AP Rocky as its first guest artistic director and accumulating 1.7 million followers on TikTok along the way, Gen Z’s social media platform of choice.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiWhy the Fiorucci Store Was...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

FungyProof Raises $1M Pre-Seed Round to Bring Transparency and Credibility to NFTs

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Boulder, United States, 7th April, 2022, Chainwire — CR3 Labs, the creator of FungyProof, receives $1M in pre-seed funding to advance...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Connecting with potential clients: Three steps to authenticity

Do you know what the best indicator of success is?. It’s when a prospective client says about you “Hey, I like that guy.”. Affability and authenticity will get you farther in your career than capability will. Often, people who are charming and genuine get chances to prove themselves, while people who seem distant and bored do not.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy