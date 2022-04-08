ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Kinder Chocolates Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

By Lisa Rapaport
EverydayHealth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfectionary company Ferrero has voluntarily recalled some of its Kinder chocolates from U.S. shelves because of a potential link to salmonella contamination. The U.S. recall is for Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment and for Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket, which were manufactured at a facility where Salmonella...

www.everydayhealth.com

