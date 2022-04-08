The journey behind this local Latinx entrepreneur: A Q&A with the woman who wants to tell others’ stories

“Our memories are,” Melissa Febos notes, “a pliable material.” This is the foundation of her newest book slash manifesto, Body Work: The Radical Power of Personal Narrative, which champions the transformative act of writing by way of personal wounds: secrets, traumas, vulnerabilities, and non-conformities. Just as powerfully, she reckons with the noxious assumption that we’re not worthy of telling our stories, hindering our instincts of exploration and release. Because, as she stated in the first of her four essays—which include themes of Writing Better Sex and The Art of Confession—“my resistance to and bias against memoir was not based in any lived experience as a writer or a reader. It was my own internalized sexism, calling from inside the house to warn me away from telling my own story.” Exasperated, she says: “Believe me, I wish this horse was dead.”

