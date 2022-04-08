ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Rams Remain Calm in Picking up Series-Opening Win

csurams.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT COLLINS, Colo. – Stay in control and stay in the moment. It worked for Julia Cabral in the circle. It worked for her Colorado State softball teammates in the batter's box or in the field. The Rams could have had flashbacks to a few bad outings the weekend prior, but...

csurams.com

Comments / 0

North Platte Telegraph

Knights softball splits with Central at home

North Platte Community College softball split a doubleheader Saturday against Central, with the Knights falling 13-10 in the opener before rallying for 15-6 victory in the night cap. “We had a chance early — just got too comfortable and made some costly errors,” said Janelle Higgins, NPCC head women’s softball...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KBTX.com

Aggies Outlast Tigers in Series Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (24-14, 3-9 SEC) hit throughout its lineup to outlast the No. 21 LSU Tigers (24-16, 5-7 SEC), 5-4, on Sunday to wrap up the three-game series at Davis Diamond. Senior Haley Lee hit her ninth home run of the season...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WJCL

Georgia Southern baseball bounces No. 10 Bobcats in Extra Innings

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A three-run 11th inning helped Georgia Southern baseball pick up a 7-4 win over 10th-ranked Texas State Friday night. Texas State (23-8, 8-2 SBC) scored the first three runs, one run off a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning, and two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the first off, a solo home run, and one from an RBI single to score a Bobcat runner.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Had Stunning Admission Following Masters Win

Over the course of the four rounds at Augusta National this weekend, Scottie Scheffler appeared to be as cool as a cucumber. The 2022 Masters champion was unflappable, making big shot after big shot, while appearing to not care about what was going on around him. Following his win on...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Akron Beacon Journal

Nordonia track runs with loaded field at Knight Relays

Against some strong competition, the annual Knight Relays had plenty of successful performances Saturday at Boliantz Stadium. Nordonia co-head coaches Ron Gura and Mike Martin were pleased with the early season results and look for continued improvement. The Knight girls tied for third-place out of 13 schools with 55 points.
MACEDONIA, OH

Comments / 0

