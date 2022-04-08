ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Cobras' Comeback Effort Falls Short Versus Trojans

cokercobras.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDERSON, S.C. - The Coker baseball team battled back valiantly in their South Atlantic Conference game on Friday (Apr. 8), but an early deficit to Anderson (S.C.) proved too much to overcome. The Cobras dropped the game by a 10-9 decision. The Trojans showed up on Friday afternoon at...

