The Los Angeles Dodgers are loaded with talent. Their offense is amongst the best in baseball, if not the very best in the MLB. However, their pitching has been described as the weakest link. But this Dodger rotation features stars such as Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw. There is still a very strong chance that the NL Cy Young award winner emerges from Los Angeles. However, there are two reasons why a certain Dodgers’ hurler not named Walker Buehler or Clayton Kershaw will win the NL Cy Young award in 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO