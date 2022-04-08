Eagle TV: April 8, 2022

CHICAGO, March 21, 2022— Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will premiere the 10th season of the Emmy Award-winning Backstory with Larry Potash with all-new episodes airing on Saturday nights, beginning April 2 at 6pm CT. Larry, with the help of photojournalist Mike D’Angelo, explores the backstory behind some of the most intriguing tales in history, culture, religion and science from Chicago and beyond. Encores air Sundays at 11pm CT. New episodes of Backstory with Larry Potash will also be livestreamed Saturdays at 6pm CT starting April 2 on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV; as well as WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV News mobile app.
