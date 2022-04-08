ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Human Services Department accelerates digital customer service opportunities in response to customer preference and new federal eligibility changes

By theWire-Employees Only
state.nm.us
 4 days ago

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Human Services Department announces it will prioritize digital customer service opportunities as more New Mexicans prefer e-communications and as new federal guidelines require the department to redetermine eligibility of benefits for all Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). “We are constantly searching for...

www.hsd.state.nm.us

Comments / 0

Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy