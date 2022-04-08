ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

No. 4 Lightweights Set for Knecht Cup

goterriers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – After earning sweeps against Boston College and Bates, the No. 4 Boston University women's lightweight rowing team will head to the Cooper River in New Jersey over the weekend for the Knecht Cup Regatta. The Terriers are scheduled to compete in the double (4 boats), varsity...

goterriers.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WDBO

Mavs put no timetable on Doncic return with playoffs looming

DALLAS — (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are not putting a timetable on Luka Doncic's return from a calf strain four days before the opener of a first-round playoff series against Utah. The team said Tuesday that the 23-year-old superstar had begun treatment. Doncic strained his left calf...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy