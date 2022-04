The persistent U.S. Park Police leadership woes have heated up again, with the abrupt announcement last Friday by Chief Pamela Smith that she will retire effective April 30. The first Black chief at the 230-year-old agency, Smith has only held the high-stress, high-profile job for a little more than a year. She was appointed in February 2021, following the sometimes rocky tenure of acting Chief Gregory Monahan.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO