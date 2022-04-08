ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Aggies Drop Heartbreaker in Extra Innings

ucdavisaggies.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERSIDE, Calif. – The UC Davis softball team opened its conference series with a tough, 2-1, extra-inning defeat against UC Riverside, Friday afternoon at the Amy S. Harrison Softball Field. After the day,...

ucdavisaggies.com

KBTX.com

Aggies Outlast Tigers in Series Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (24-14, 3-9 SEC) hit throughout its lineup to outlast the No. 21 LSU Tigers (24-16, 5-7 SEC), 5-4, on Sunday to wrap up the three-game series at Davis Diamond. Senior Haley Lee hit her ninth home run of the season...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
WJCL

Georgia Southern baseball bounces No. 10 Bobcats in Extra Innings

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A three-run 11th inning helped Georgia Southern baseball pick up a 7-4 win over 10th-ranked Texas State Friday night. Texas State (23-8, 8-2 SBC) scored the first three runs, one run off a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning, and two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the first off, a solo home run, and one from an RBI single to score a Bobcat runner.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky smushed 17-3 in series finale against Texas A&M

Kentucky lost the third and final game against Texas A&M in College Station on Saturday, falling 17-3 in brutal fashion. Tyler Bosma took the bump for UK while Micah Dallas started on the mound for the Aggies. Dallas made quick work of Kentucky, setting down the Cats first three hitters...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Hutch Post

Wind Surge lose in extra innings Saturday

Wichita, KS – Simeon Woods Richardson impressed through five and two third innings for the Wind Surge on Saturday night, but Tulsa rallied to defeat Wichita 3-2 in ten innings. The two teams remained scoreless until the third inning. Left fielder DaShawn Keirsey took first base on a wild...
WICHITA, KS

