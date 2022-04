BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 30th Home Opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is Monday, and the Baltimore Orioles are celebrating in style. If you plan on attending or are watching from home, here’s what to expect. The Orioles play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 3:05 p.m., but festivities begin at 2:25 p.m. with a pre-game ceremony emceed by Orioles broadcaster Rob Long. Cedric Mullins will be presented with his Silver Slugger Award as part of the pregame ceremony. He earned his first-career Silver Slugger after setting career-highs and leading the Orioles in nearly every major offensive statistical category in 2021,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO