Brentwood News

Will close gap caused by Hwy 4, complete Contra Costa section by early 2023. “This is one of my dreams that really did come true.” – former Brentwood Mayor Bob Taylor. Officials from the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA), State Route 4 Bypass Authority and the City of Brentwood celebrated the beginning of construction on the Mokelumne Trail Bike and Pedestrian Overcrossing Friday morning, March 18 with a ceremonial groundbreaking. The multi-span bridge will connect two sides of the Mokelumne Trail, providing safe access to cyclists and pedestrians across Highway 4 for recreational travel and commuting. When completed, the overcrossing will provide access to the future Brentwood Transit Center and BART Station and help connect six counties across California as part of the larger Mokelumne Coast to Crest Trail from the East Bay to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO