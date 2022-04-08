Brentwood News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open houses for Brentwood’s Boiling Spring Academy will begin in person this year on Sunday, May 15 and will continue every third Sunday of the month through October. The open houses will take place from 2 – 4 pm in the restored 1832 one-room schoolhouse located in Primm Historic Park on...

Contra Costa Herald

Officials, bicycle advocates celebrate groundbreaking of Mokelumne Trail overcrossing in Brentwood

Will close gap caused by Hwy 4, complete Contra Costa section by early 2023. “This is one of my dreams that really did come true.” – former Brentwood Mayor Bob Taylor. Officials from the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA), State Route 4 Bypass Authority and the City of Brentwood celebrated the beginning of construction on the Mokelumne Trail Bike and Pedestrian Overcrossing Friday morning, March 18 with a ceremonial groundbreaking. The multi-span bridge will connect two sides of the Mokelumne Trail, providing safe access to cyclists and pedestrians across Highway 4 for recreational travel and commuting. When completed, the overcrossing will provide access to the future Brentwood Transit Center and BART Station and help connect six counties across California as part of the larger Mokelumne Coast to Crest Trail from the East Bay to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Community Impact Nashville

Franklin weighing development potential on southern edges of city; Hire Dynamics staffing agency coming to Brentwood and more top local news

Read the top business and community news from the past week from the Franklin and Brentwood areas. A study of the environmental and financial challenges of future development scenarios for hundreds of acres of land in the Goose Creek Basin area on the southern side of Franklin will be considered by the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Municipal Zoning Commission on March 24.
Community Impact Nashville

Nonprofits help guide creation of inclusive parks in Franklin and Brentwood; My Bag My Story focuses on foster care gaps and more top Nashville-area news

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Nashville area. As Franklin and Brentwood pursue building all-abilities playgrounds, local fundraising efforts are helping to drive the process of making the new spaces a reality. The Williamson County Election Commission announced March 17 the time...
Community Impact Nashville

Exotica Airbrush Tanning now open in Brentwood

Exotica Airbrush Tanning relocated from California in February to 231 Wilson Pike Circle, Ste. 100, Brentwood. The owner, Kimberly Hiatt, moved the business from California and has specialized in spray-tanning since 2004. The business uses all-natural and organic ingredients to match the color to each individual, according to Hiatt. Book via phone or text at 615-920-9400. www.exoticaairbrushtanning.com.
