BYU defeated Santa Clara 9-5 Saturday afternoon to sweep the West Coast Conference series in front of 2,167 fans at Miller Park. “We got down a couple of runs early and had to find a different way to win tonight,” said BYU head coach Mike Littlewood. “I thought we had great at bats and our pitching staff kept Santa Clara from scoring in key moments. Our pitching was outstanding this weekend. We played three solid games and that’s what it takes to beat good teams.”

SANTA CLARA, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO