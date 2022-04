SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester School District Two (DD2) community is getting to know the candidates for superintendent. Monday was the first of three meet and greets open to the public. Dr. Brenda Hafner was the first candidate to meet face to face with the community. She is currently with the Sumter County School […]

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 20 DAYS AGO