Holland, MI

Baseball's Game at Adrian Suspended After Umpire's Injury; Score Tied at 4-4

hope.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to an umpire's injury, the Hope College at Adrian College baseball game on Friday was suspended in the eighth inning with the score tied at 4-4. The game will resume on Monday, April 18, at Hope's Boeve Stadium at a time to be determined. It will be played before the...

athletics.hope.edu

