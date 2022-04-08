ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Search continues for fugitive mom, child

Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Marshals reported on Friday they are still searching for missing 11-month-old child Iris Chidster, and her fugitive mother Adrienne Grace Marean, 35. Marean is wanted by the Bridgeport Police Department...

KRGV

Search continues for missing newborn in Cameron County

The search for a baby born weeks ago continues as authorities hold out hope to find the infant alive. The parents, Zachary D. De La Rosa and Susanne J. Pierce, were arrested March 18 on injury to a child and abuse of a corpse charges. The infant is believed to...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
WJHG-TV

Search continues for missing elderly man in Freeport

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The search continues for an elderly Freeport man who was last heard from on Sunday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the search for Charlie Bishop, 80, of Freeport. WCSO deputies told us the door of his home was found open and his dog was no where in sight.
FREEPORT, FL
People

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens to Woods for Flashing Gang Signs Online, Had Them Brutally Murdered

The trial began Monday for a young woman from Central Islip, N.Y., who is accused of luring five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, an admitted member of the MS-13 gang, is charged with convincing the victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into meeting up at a wooded area to smoke marijuana.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Toyota
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Larry Brown Sports

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Oxygen

Georgia Jane Doe Identified By Family As 16-Year-Old Girl As Police Continue Search For Killer

A previously unknown Black teenager whose body mysteriously turned up in a vacant home near Atlanta has been identified nearly two months after she was found, officials said. The slain 16-year-old teenage girl, whose remains were found in February, was identified by relatives who contacted authorities after seeing media coverage of the unsolved case, police announced on April 1.
ATLANTA, GA
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Harmony Montgomery: Girlfriend of missing girl’s father is found dead

The former girlfriend of Adam Montgomery – whose 7 year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery went missing in 2019 – has been found dead in Manchester, New Hampshire. Police confirmed on Wednesday that Kelsey Small, 27, died in the city, though her cause of death is still pending. Authorities are not treating her death as suspicious. She lived with Mr Montgomery in a car, according to NBC Boston. A police affidavit claims officers found them residing in their vehicle on 31 December, 2021, in Manchester – the day Mr Montgomery was arrested in connection with his daughter's disappearance. Ms Small was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

