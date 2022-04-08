ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Milk Means More takes Maranda on a Dairy Farm Tour

WOOD
 1 day ago

Milk Means More takes Maranda on a Dairy Farm Tour. To The Point: County Clerks talk upcoming elections. Community leaders...

www.woodtv.com

The Independent

UK’s largest dairy warns supermarkets face milk shortages unless farmers are paid more

Milk supplies in the UK could start to dwindle as the cost of production is becoming increasingly expensive, the county’s largest dairy has warned.Arla Foods said the costs are increasing at never before seen rates leading farmers struggling to cover expenses.It is calling for higher pay for farmers to ensure they can keep the milk flowing.“Because of the recent crisis, feed, fuel and fertiliser have rocketed and therefore cashflow on the farm is negative,” managing director Ash Amirahmadi said.Over the past seven years, farmers have been producing more milk than called for, however, February saw them produce 2% less and...
Ellwood City Ledger

Perry students adopt calf, teaches them about dairy cows and farming

PERRY TWP. — Maggie Pringle said she has a lot of animal lovers in her class at Perry Lower Intermediate School. Therefore, Pringle said she wanted to incorporate something fun and exciting for her third- and fourth-grade pupils involving animals in her class, to help make school more fun given all of the stress they have been going through the last couple of years.
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
The Daily Record

How to reduce dairy farm expenses

Gas is over $4 per gallon, diesel more than $5. March corn is $7.57 and beans are $17.45. July wheat actually came down about a dollar, but still well above $11 per bushel. Fertilizer is at least 50% more expensive than last year; nitrogen sources are at least double what they used to cost. It’s time to pinch pennies – production costs, fertilizer rates, chemical application. Even family living expenses may be reduced.
CBS Boston

Hood Cyberattack May Mean Milk Shortage For School Lunches

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (CBS) – At least one local school will be serving juice or water with school lunches after Hood Dairy was the victim of a cyberattack. Hood is the largest producer of milk in 8-ounce packaging, the containers served in schools. The cyberattack disrupted manufacturing over the weekend, a Hood spokesperson confirmed. “I am happy to report that our plants are getting up and running as our Information Technology teams continue to work to resolve network issues,” the spokesperson said, adding that Hood is working with customers affected by the issue. ConVal School District in Peterborough, New Hampshire said it is expecting that there will be a milk shortage for school lunch programs and the district will offer most meals with juice or water as a substitute.
WOOD

Sherman's Dairy Bar Reopens for 64th Season

To The Point: County Clerks talk upcoming elections. Community leaders react to decision to release video …. GRPD chief renews promise to release shooting video …. Ask Ellen: How rare is a pressure reading of 29.00″?. Meet the Press host Chuck Todd reacts to verdict. Javier Baez walks it...
WMUR.com

Hood Milk IT problem disrupts dairy operations in New Hampshire

EPSOM, N.H. — A disruption in a dairy manufacturer's IT system is forcing New Hampshire dairy farmers to find alternate ways to distribute their milk. Workers at Hood Milk's Concord operation said they're back up and running but still working to solve the issue. Dairy farmers in New Hampshire...
WOOD

Ask Ellen: How rare is a pressure reading of 29.00"?

On Thursday, March 31, one viewer noticed their home weather station dropped to 29.00", something they had not seen before. This prompted the question of how rare a drop like this typically is for our area. (April 7, 2022)
WOOD

Maranda’s Big 4 Weekend Fun Guide April 8th – 10th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many West Michigan Families, Spring Break is drawing to a close but this weekend is your last chance to enjoy some big Spring family fun. Even though it has been rainy and cold, Maranda has some great family fun destinations that will having you enjoying everyday of this weekend. Check out her complete list of family fun below.
A Bleak Spring Break Week

The first full week of April is Spring Break Week for many kids in West Michigan. Unfortunately, the weather doesn’t look very pleasant. We’ll stay mostly cloudy with several periods of rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Monday morning for 1-4″ of new...
Frederick News-Post

Farmstead Taste & Tour: Farm-to-Table Dining Experience

Sample seasonal, locally sourced fare inspired by the traditions of historic Pennsylvania German farmstead, served in the Pennsylvania German farmstead. Servers dressed in authentic early 19th-century period clothing, dinner in the Wagon Shed Room inside the converted Victorian barn. $60 for up to 2 guests; $120 for up to 4 guests. Pre-registration required.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Northwest Iowa dairy farm leaked manure for days

Workers at a Sioux County dairy farm noticed that manure water was overflowing from a barn and into a storm drain on Friday but did nothing to prevent the leak because they were unaware it would flow into a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. An undetermined amount of manure escaped […] The post Northwest Iowa dairy farm leaked manure for days appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
