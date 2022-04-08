4/8/22: The state budget arrives

An agreement was reached on the New York state budget, nearly one week after the deadline, with voting on bills expected to begin Thursday night and wrap up on Friday. The agreement includes some changes to the state’s bail reform laws, the renewal of a popular pandemic-era rule that allows restaurants to serve alcoholic drinks to go, and a temporary halt to the state’s gasoline taxes.
The budget reflects broad agreement with Gov. Phil Scott on major policy areas. But what isn’t in the 188-page spending plan sets the stage for a showdown with the governor over housing — and signals some areas of disagreement with the Senate.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont House greenlights $8 billion state budget.
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will return to Richmond on April 4 for a special session to finish work on the state budget, tax policy, funding to construct an NFL stadium and other bills that weren’t completed during the regular session. “Between high gas prices and rising...
The coronavirus pandemic exposed what experts already knew: that child care was in a crisis in the North Country. But two counties, Jefferson and Lewis, managed to actually build child care capacity this last year. The secret to their success. Also: Government reform groups are doubtful a truly independent ethics panel will make it out of the budget talks this year.
