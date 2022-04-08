ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

YOUTUBE VIDEO SPARKS OVERWHELMING AMOUNT OF CALLS TO SHERIFF'S OFFICE

tomgreencountysheriff.org
 4 days ago

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of a video that has been posted on YouTube regarding an alleged assault that occurred in Tom Green County...

www.tomgreencountysheriff.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheRobesonian

Sheriff’s Office: Remove gaming machines

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is telling operators of skilled gaming businesses to “immediately remove machines” after a ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court in February. The case involving Gift Surplus LLC and Sandhill Amusements Inc. vs. the State in which the plaintiffs claimed...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for help in solving a burglary that happened earlier this week. Deputies said that on Tuesday, someone stole a Chromebook laptop, cash and a debit card from a car in Tolono Township. The debit card was later used at a Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office: Armed robbery suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Jack Campbell said that a male suspect walked into the J and A Convenience Store at 2532 North Grand Avenue East just before 5 p.m. and displayed a handgun. […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff S#The Sheriff S Office
The Oakland Press

Video and tech upgrades for Sheriff’s Office helicopters

Oakland County Commissioners approved an $860,795 miscellaneous budget amendment to replace and upgrade video equipment on the Sheriff’s Office’s two helicopters this month. Equipment being replaced includes cameras and supporting technology, including antennas, according to the invoice from the California-based CNC Technologies. Commissioners voted 19 to 1 to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ReporterHerald.com

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office calls: DUI, warrant arrest

Editor’s note: The Loveland Police Department is no longer releasing call logs on the weekends, so information on police activity will not be printed until Tuesday’s newspaper. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office arrests. Saturday. 11:41 p.m. In the 1500 block of East Eisenhower Boulevard, a 31-year-old Loveland woman...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
GamesRadar+

I dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP

I'm suddenly very aware of the cocaine stuffed deep inside my jacket pocket. Somewhere else on my person, I'm not sure where exactly because I'm wearing skinny jeans, are multiple bags of heroin. All told, I'm carrying a haul of illicit drugs with a street value of around $500,000. I'm also standing next to a cop. A uniformed cop with his gun raised. Not at me, but at the poor schmuck who just helped me steal a quad bike. He's handcuffed, on his knees with his hands behind his back. He's just been tasered. And now I'm staring down the iron sights of my Shrewsbury Uzi 9mm, trained unshakably on the forehead of my one-time partner in crime.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
9&10 News

Mason County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stabbing

UPDATE (3:12 PM):. With the assistance of the Mason County Prosecutor, Mason County Detectives have obtained a two count felony warrant for a 35-year-old Ludington man who is currently in custody. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the counts are as follows:. Count 1: Homicide-Open Murder- Statutory Short...
MASON COUNTY, MI
Mount Shasta Herald

Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting began as a domestic violence call

The incident that ended with an officer-involved shooting near Mount Shasta began as a domestic violence call and a man pointing a gun at his own head. Siskiyou County sheriff's deputies and Mount Shasta police were called to the 2600 block of Sean Way, near Mount Shasta shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to sheriff's officials.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy