ENFIELD — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 29th Annual Scantic Spring Splash Canoe and Kayak Race is back. It will be held on Saturday, March 26, with a rain date of Saturday, April 2. It is organized by the Scantic River Watershed Association and this year it is sponsored by Bill’s Landscaping, Camerota Truck Parts, Smyth Bus Company, Powder Hollow Brewery of Enfield, Carrollton Properties of Ellington and a new sponsor — Smoothville LLC of Enfield.

ENFIELD, CT ・ 29 DAYS AGO