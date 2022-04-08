ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Hansen throws first complete game, leads No. 7 Texas baseball to 2-0 victory against TCU

By Hunter Dworaczyk
thedailytexan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing two straight shootouts, scoring 12 and 13 runs against Oklahoma and UTRGV, No. 7 Texas engaged in a defensive struggle during Friday’s series opener against No. 23 TCU. While pitching was phenomenal for both squads, Texas redshirt sophomore Pete Hansen’s dominant outing powered the Longhorns to a...

thedailytexan.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
thedailytexan.com

No. 11 Texas men’s tennis wins doubles point, drops 4 straight in singles to loss to No. 1 TCU

No. 11 Texas traveled to Fort Worth to take on No. 1 TCU Saturday but fell short after two impressive doubles wins in a 4-1 loss to the top-ranked team in the nation. The two sides have split their last four meetings, but the Horned Frogs notched a 4-0 sweep over Texas in the second round of the ITA Indoor Championships in their only meeting this season.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
thedailytexan.com

No. 4 Texas handles Kansas State in 4-0 clean sweep

No. 4 Texas earned a 4-0 sweep against No. 52 Kansas State Sunday at the Texas Tennis Center. After sweeping No. 25 Kansas 7-0 last Friday at the Texas Tennis Center, the Longhorns came into this Sunday’s match looking to extend their winning streak. The win cemented the Longhorns with a 7–1 record in Big 12 play and 16–4 overall record this year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Complete Game#Lead Off#College Baseball#Utrgv#Longhorns#Ufcu Disch Falk Field
KCBD

Texas Tech softball falls to No. 1 Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 1 Oklahoma (36-0, 6-0) completed the series sweep of Texas Tech (19-19, 2-7) with a 21-0 win in game three Sunday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field. The Red Raiders gave up 21 runs on 19 hits, including seven home runs to the top-ranked offense in the country. Tech was held without a hit in the ball game, as just one Red Raider reached base.
LUBBOCK, TX
ESPN

Kansas men's basketball players set to profit off Jayhawks' 'Barnstorming Tour'

After winning the national championship last week, Kansas is doing what past champions could not do: cashing in. The Kansas "Barnstorming Tour" will begin on April 23 at a high school in Wichita, Kansas. For tickets ranging from $30 to $125, fans can get autographs, participate in a Q&A session, join a skills training session and attend a VIP dinner.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy