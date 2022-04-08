82-year-old Man Dies Following Crash Near Emmett
EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-An 82-year-old man died at a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Emmett. According to Idaho...983thesnake.com
EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-An 82-year-old man died at a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Emmett. According to Idaho...983thesnake.com
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0