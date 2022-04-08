ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 4 Texas women’s tennis dominates Kansas, improves to 15-4

By Ana Sofia Meyer
thedailytexan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 4 Texas women’s tennis defeated no. 25 Kansas 4-0 Friday with a dominant performance throughout the roster. After a streak-snapping loss to conference rival no. 3 Oklahoma on Sunday, the Longhorns hoped to regain lost momentum going into the final two team dual matches of conference play....

Comments / 0

Related
thedailytexan.com

No. 11 Texas men’s tennis wins doubles point, drops 4 straight in singles to loss to No. 1 TCU

No. 11 Texas traveled to Fort Worth to take on No. 1 TCU Saturday but fell short after two impressive doubles wins in a 4-1 loss to the top-ranked team in the nation. The two sides have split their last four meetings, but the Horned Frogs notched a 4-0 sweep over Texas in the second round of the ITA Indoor Championships in their only meeting this season.
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Mike Miles Jr. returns to TCU, Horned Frogs make big jump in early Top 25 And 1

Late last month, three days before the national semifinals were played in New Orleans, TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. announced that he would enter the 2022 NBA Draft and seemed to imply he'd remain in it, for better or worse. But less than two weeks later, the Horned Frogs' leading scorer has reconsidered. He announced Monday night that he's actually going to return to college basketball for at least one more season, which means TCU is now expected to bring back the top six scorers from a team that was the last to beat the eventual national champion (Kansas) in the regular season before advancing to the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Kansas men's basketball players set to profit off Jayhawks' 'Barnstorming Tour'

After winning the national championship last week, Kansas is doing what past champions could not do: cashing in. The Kansas "Barnstorming Tour" will begin on April 23 at a high school in Wichita, Kansas. For tickets ranging from $30 to $125, fans can get autographs, participate in a Q&A session, join a skills training session and attend a VIP dinner.
LAWRENCE, KS
