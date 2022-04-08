ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

TRUE CALLING

Messenger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. — Bret Beer knew he would need to move away from the comforts of Iowa to find his true calling. Beer, a 1989 graduate of Fort Dodge Senior High, did just that, making a multi-city tour before landing with Jayhawk Sports Properties and Learfield in 2021....

www.messengernews.net

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Watch Live: KU Men’s Basketball holding national championship parade in Lawrence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The winningest NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball program in the nation broke through with the school’s fourth NCAA championship and the first in more than a decade. The Kansas Jayhawks cemented themselves as the nation’s top team with Monday night’s historic comeback win against North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament title game. The celebration that fans kept going through the week continues Sunday afternoon with the championship parade in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Fort Dodge, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
Fort Dodge, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Basketball
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas caps off national championship with parade

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The celebration in Lawrence came to a head today with a parade dedicated to the national champion Kansas Jayhawks. For the first time since 2008, players, alumni and fans got to honor the Kansas Jayhawks as the kings of men’s college basketball. “When you win, everyone benefits, the pie is big enough […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

The Jayhawks celebrated their National Championship in style on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - On Sunday the Kansas Jayhawks celebrated their 2022 National Championship with a parade in downtown Lawrence. The parade took place at 2 p.m. and lasted about an hour long. Players such as Ochai Agbaji and Mitch Lightfoot could be seen celebrating and signing things for Jayhawk fans.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
WIBW

Washburn hosts spring scrimmage with new leader in the huddle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a new leader in the Washburn huddle with Kellen Simoncic as starting quarterback. He was able to showcase his improvement over the spring at their team scrimmage Saturday morning. Head Coach Craig Schurig said getting his feet wet last year should help him take...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Thousands of Jayhawks Fans Cheer on NCAA Champs During Parade in Lawrence

University of Kansas fans are still celebrating a week after the men’s basketball National Championship win. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga was there. A sea of blue and red filled Massachusetts Street as thousands of fans came to celebrate the Jayhawks’ National Championship win. Players paraded through downtown Lawrence Sunday. The crowd was full of students and alumni from KU. Peter Campbell, a current student, was perched on his friend's shoulders fighting for a view of the parade. He said he watched the game Monday and didn’t expect the Jayhawks to win. “So then, when we won I didn’t really, I didn’t believe that it had happened. And then it was just kind of a mob move to Mass Street, it was pretty crazy.” Campbell said he was 8-years-old in 2008, when KU last won the NCAA championship, so it meant a lot to celebrate a win as a college student now.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas State football wins in-state recruiting battle for Wichita tight end Will Anciaux

Kansas State picked up a big in-state recruiting victory on Sunday night when three-star tight end Will Anciaux announced his commitment to the Wildcats via social media. Anciaux, a 6-foot-6, 220-pounder from Wichita's Kapaun-Mt. Carmel High School, chose the Wildcats over offers from Big 12 rivals Kansas and Iowa State, among others, including...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy