Chicago, IL

Many birds nesting, laying eggs earlier in Chicago

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Many species of birds are nesting and laying eggs nearly a month earlier than they did 100 years ago in...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

1st peregrine falcon eggs of season laid at We Energies nest box

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The first and second peregrine falcon eggs of the nesting season have been laid at one of the We Energies nest boxes at the Oak Creek Power Plant. A news release says proud parents Michael and Essity have been nesting together for three years. They will take turns incubating their egg(s) over the coming weeks. If all goes well, we should see the first chicks in a little over a month.
OAK CREEK, WI
NBC12

Richmond falcon lays 2nd egg of 2022 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond falcon has laid its second egg of the season!. The second egg was laid shortly after 6 p.m. on March 24. The first egg was laid sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said the second egg can be identified...
RICHMOND, VA
KIMT

Mayo falcon lays its first egg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The peregrine falcon nesting on top of the Mayo Building has laid her first egg. The Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program captured it on video at 10:37 am Tuesday. Up to three additional eggs are expected, laid one to two days apart. To view the webcam...
cbs19news

Richmond Falcon Cam shows peregrine falcon lays first egg of 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Anyone watching the Richmond Falcon Cam may have noticed a newly-laid egg. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says that the first egg of 2022 appears to have been laid sometime overnight as it was not seen on the camera on Monday around 11 p.m., but it was visible Tuesday morning.
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Growing a nest egg

COLUMBUS — The most recent bald eagle census from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife estimates 806 nests in the Buckeye State. This is an estimated increase of 14% from the 707 bald eagle nests documented in Ohio from the 2020 citizen science survey coordinated by the Division of Wildlife.
The Independent

Baby sloth takes keepers by surprise at zoo

Zookeepers had “a lovely surprise” when they discovered a baby sloth as they went to deliver food to the enclosure.The youngster was born to Flo, a three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth, and Reggie at Dudley Zoo and Castle (DZC) on April 4.DZC curator Richard Brown said staff were “thrilled” at the arrival of the first baby sloth to be born at the West Midlands zoo in its 85-year history, which keepers spotted as they took Flo and Reggie their supper.“It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn’t showing signs of being in labour during...
