(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages, the professional theatre company in residence at Kean University, has announced the 2022 Premiere Play Festival Semi-Finalists. The Play Festival panel and literary staff reviewed 655 submissions before choosing the 35 Semi-Finalists. From those 35 Semi-Finalists, four Finalists will be chosen in early April for public readings. Those readings will be held April 21-24, 2022 at Liberty Hall Museum (1003 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ 07083). One finalist will be awarded a full production in Premiere Stages’ 2023 season.

UNION, NJ ・ 23 DAYS AGO