Kansas State visit blows away running back Joe Jackson

Lehigh (Florida) five-star running back Richard Young trimmed his list of potential suitors significantly Sunday morning, revealing a top seven on Instagram and Twitter. Young rushed for 1,755 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season, leading the Lightning to a regional semifinal appearance in Class 7A. Young has rushed for 3,591 yards in three varsity seasons.
Triopia's Caden Moore is congratulated by teammates after a game earlier this season. (Dennis Mathes) The Brown County baseball team hadn’t scored fewer than seven runs in any game this season – until Monday.
Lynchburg, Va. – “We’re probably still unclear. I kinda have three my mind , but I’m not sure a fourth one couldn’t do it too. I think kids are different when the lights come on, you know? I have a sneaking suspicion that a couple of these guys when it gets real may change a little bit. I’ve had that in the past,” Liberty head football coach Hugh Freeze says.
Comments / 0