The City of Goleta is currently working with our contractor, Toro, on the reconstruction of Cathedral Oaks Road as part of our annual Pavement Project. We recently completed the section from Alameda Avenue to Glen Annie Road and are now working on Glen Annie Road to Los Carneros. Work has been taking place Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with flaggers directing traffic.

GOLETA, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO