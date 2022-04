CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - SIUE tennis dropped a 5-2 decision at Austin Peay on Sunday afternoon to close out the Cougars' three-match Ohio Valley Conference road swing. The Cougars fell on the first two doubles courts to open play, as the No. 2 court went the way of the hosts by a 6-0 margin before the Governors clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 win on the No. 1 court. The No. 3 fixture saw both squads tied at four, but went unfinished following the APSU clinch.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO