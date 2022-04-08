ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo County Parks and Expo Center

kalcounty.com
 4 days ago

Over 20 dealers displaying over 1,000,000 vintage & antique...

www.kalcounty.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Existing Mincks Park playground to be moved by community center

YORK – The playground that is currently at Mincks Park will soon be moved to the area in front of the community center, to make way for the all-inclusive playground that is coming this year. This week, the York City Council approved bids for relocating the playground equipment and...
YORK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

County parks get improvements

Visitors to Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park will find that several things have changed since last fall. Ross Leigh, parks director for Daviess County Parks & Recreation, said much of the work done over the winter was for safety concerns and some was just to spruce up the parks.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Black Hills Pioneer

Paid parking pulling into Deadwood Welcome Center and Sherman St. parking lots

DEADWOOD — Although Deadwood residents and employees will not be affected, two parking lots that currently offer free parking in Deadwood will soon transition to paid parking, as the Deadwood City Commission Monday approved the purchase of 11 parking kiosks in the amount of $89,473 to be used in the Welcome Center and Sherman Street parking lots.
DEADWOOD, SD
WJHG-TV

The Great American Home and Garden Expo heads back to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time since March 2018, the Great American Home and Garden Expo is heading back to the Bay County Fairgrounds. After Hurricane Michael and the coronavirus hit the panhandle, the Expo had to close. “This home and garden expo is for people to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Postal History
MLive

Meet Kalamazoo County’s new administrator: Kevin Catlin, 31, who is moving from Illinois

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners voted this week to make an offer to the candidate picked for the position of county administrator/controller. The Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, March 15, to make an conditional employment offer to Kevin Catlin. The county administrator/controller is responsible for managing the county government and overseeing department heads.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
KWQC

Flower and Garden Show returns to QCCA Expo Center this weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2022 QCCA Flower and Garden show is back March 25-27 at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. In addition to new exhibits, there will be more flowers than ever before on display this year, along with landscapes and outdoor displays. Hours for the...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy