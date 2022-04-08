Chicago-Washington Heights, IL 60620

It's a fantastic location to eat. They have some of Chicago's best deep dish pizzas, which is why this place is so famous. Normally, the place is packed. The pizza was delicious, with plenty of cheese. This makes the pizza really heavy, and we couldn't eat more than two slices apiece. They provide both dine-in and take-out choices. They feature a large selection of craft beers, close to 300, according to their website. The costs were affordable. The staff is quite pleasant. However, due to the high volume of traffic on weekends, service may be a little slow. Overall, it was a fantastic experience. I would definitely suggest this location.

