ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Chicago-Washington Heights, IL 60620

bhhschicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome view this updated single family home that sits on a tree-lined street in highly desirable Washington Heights area, just minutes to Evergreen Plaza Shopping Center. Upon entrance, you are warmly greeted by hardwood floors, fresh paint, and...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Daily Uplift

Top 5 Absolute Best Pizza Spots In Chicago

It's a fantastic location to eat. They have some of Chicago's best deep dish pizzas, which is why this place is so famous. Normally, the place is packed. The pizza was delicious, with plenty of cheese. This makes the pizza really heavy, and we couldn't eat more than two slices apiece. They provide both dine-in and take-out choices. They feature a large selection of craft beers, close to 300, according to their website. The costs were affordable. The staff is quite pleasant. However, due to the high volume of traffic on weekends, service may be a little slow. Overall, it was a fantastic experience. I would definitely suggest this location.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

What’s next for Water Tower Place on the troubled Mag Mile?

Gabriella Santaniello, founder of retail research firm A Line Partners, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what could be done to find a suitable tenant for Water Tower Place following the decision of Brookfield Properties to drop it from their portfolio. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Owner of Wicker Park building where façade fell on woman was told to make repairs last month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New details emerged Thursday about a crumbling Wicker Park building, in front of which a woman was critically injured when part of the façade fell a day before. As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported, the building's owner was told to make emergency repairs last month. Red emergency tape was still strung up late Thursday at the northeast corner of Ashland and Milwaukee avenues. At the building right on the corner at 1227 N. Milwaukee Ave., much of the brick substructure is now exposed after part of the limestone façade fell the day before – and crews...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Heights#Gardening#Housing List
CBS Chicago

City officials blame feds for rental assistance check that went to deadbeat tenant instead of landlord

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a program meant to ease financial strain created by the pandemic, but a landlord reached out to us to say in her case, the city's Emergency Rental Assistance Program did the opposite. Two weeks ago we shared her story, and we now have an update from Chicago's Department of Housing, which is blaming the feds.You may remember Babette Finger's story. After her father passed away last summer, she became the landlord of his West Lawn home. She said that's when the tenant upstairs stopped paying. Months went by with no rent checks, so she and the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Chicago's Adopt-a-Thon is underway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Starting Friday, you can make a difference for pets in the Chicago area. PAWS Chicago's spring Adopt-a-Thon is underway.  The event is meant to help clear out the shelter as much as possible to make room for all the incoming kittens and puppies. "Within our program we have hundreds of pets at any given time usually at the adoption center, about a hundred a week," Susanna Homan of PAWS Chicago said,  The medical center, which is a full service hospital, has a couple hundred pets and then there are about 300 more pets in foster care waiting...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Maria Pappas: ‘There is a permeated sense of fear on Michigan Avenue’

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joined Anna Davlantes, filling in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the owner of Water Tower Place giving up the property, violence in Chicago, and more. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Chicago

With more than a decade as a hole in the ground, new plans for Chicago Spire site

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fifteen years ago, a world renowned architect planned to bring the Spire to Chicago a giant luxury condo building with sky high prices.Years later, all that's there is hole in the ground, at a prime spot by the river and the lake. Now, a new project may actually come to life there.After more than a decade as an empty plot, construction is set to start later this year at 400 Lake Shore Drive. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza explained the new tower project Thursday."It's been a civic embarrassment."Before the great recession, in 2007 there was a groundbreaking for what...
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily Uplift

Top 7 Most Beautiful Chicago Parks

If you're visiting Chicago, you must go to Millennium Park and see Cloud Gate (The Bean). It's a fantastic area to visit and spend an afternoon strolling through the park or simply enjoying a lovely picnic. Excellent ambiance! It comes highly recommended.
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily Uplift

4 Places To Eat The Best Hamburgers in Chicago

Burgers are my all-time favourite food, so I had to go when I heard The Loyalist had the best burgers in Chicago. It didn't let me down. This is without a doubt the finest burger I've ever had in my life. Such a distinct flavour. It isn't overly heavy. It shouldn't be too bright. Not only was the burger wonderful, but so were the drinks and snacks. The setting is attractive and ideal for any occasion. Furthermore, the service was exceptional.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy