School board member honored Dennis Doutt, board member for East Guernsey Local School District and Mid-East Career and Technology Center, was recently recognized by the Ohio School Board Association. The Veteran School Board Member award is given to those individuals who have served five, 10, 15, 20, and 25 years on their local school board. Doutt was recognized for his 20 years of service. ...

GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH ・ 19 DAYS AGO