Join us through the day as we follow along with our artists for Vertex Week 2022. Day 4 is all about video game art. Welcome to day four of Vertex Week 2022, and we're focusing on video game art. Earlier today we had a talk from Spider's co-founder Jehanne Rousseau, who explained how her team have been using historical references in video game art for new game SteelRising. You can rewatch Rousseau's video below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 DAYS AGO